KP CM terms youth real asset of nation, leaders of future

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of youth as the nation’s real asset and leaders of the future. Addressing the 10th Parents Day event at Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, he urged the youth to focus on their studies, work hard, and prepare for future challenges.
Shah highlighted the well-being of youth as a top priority for his government, emphasizing initiatives to empower and strengthen them for international job markets. He praised Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed, hailing him as a national hero whose sacrifices contributed to the nation’s peace.
Addressing the cadets, Shah encouraged them to follow Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed as a role model and emphasized the importance of national heroes in maintaining peace. He commended the diversity at Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College, where cadets from across the country unite in discipline, striving to become invaluable assets for the nation.
Congratulating the cadets on their outstanding performance in various activities, Shah stressed the need to seize opportunities, polish skills, and delve into studies to achieve future goals. He reminded them of the high expectations from their parents and the nation, considering them the future leaders.
Shah outlined his government’s steps to empower the youth, mentioning the “Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Initiative” and the Human Capital Export Strategy. Under the latter, five hundred thousand youth from the province will receive training and opportunities for employment in foreign countries within the next year. During his visit to Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum, Shah offered prayers for eternal peace and signed the visitor book.
CM ASSURES STEPS FOR PROMOTION OF SQUASH IN KP
PESHAWAR (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday assured steps for the promotion of squash in the province.
The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to former world champion Qamar Zaman who called on him at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.
Spokesperson of the Chief Minister Brig (Reted) Mujtabi Tirmizi, Senior Sports Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, Provincial Squash Association President Dawood Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Director Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave birth to great squash players who kept the green crescent flag of Pakistan aloft for more than three decades which is a matter of honour for the entire country. He said that holding of the tournament in the province by the Squash Association is commendable, which will undoubtedly lead to the success of Pakistani players at the international level once again. Shah paid rich tribute to Qamar Zaman for the services he rendered for the promotion of squash.
He said that the present time demands that all possible facilities should be provided to the players so that they could prove to be a valuable asset to the country and create a healthy society. He said that the provincial government will provide all possible support to the squash association for the promotion of squash.