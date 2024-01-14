KP CM terms youth real asset of nation, leaders of future

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of youth as the na­tion’s real asset and lead­ers of the future. Address­ing the 10th Parents Day event at Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, he urged the youth to focus on their studies, work hard, and prepare for fu­ture challenges.

Shah highlighted the well-being of youth as a top priority for his gov­ernment, emphasizing initiatives to empower and strengthen them for international job mar­kets. He praised Ker­nal Sher Khan Shaheed, hailing him as a nation­al hero whose sacrific­es contributed to the na­tion’s peace.

Addressing the ca­dets, Shah encouraged them to follow Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed as a role model and empha­sized the importance of national heroes in main­taining peace. He com­mended the diversity at Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College, where cadets from across the country unite in discipline, striv­ing to become invaluable assets for the nation.

Congratulating the ca­dets on their outstanding performance in various activities, Shah stressed the need to seize oppor­tunities, polish skills, and delve into studies to achieve future goals. He reminded them of the high expectations from their parents and the na­tion, considering them the future leaders.

Shah outlined his gov­ernment’s steps to em­power the youth, men­tioning the “Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Initiative” and the Human Capital Export Strategy. Under the latter, five hundred thousand youth from the province will receive training and opportuni­ties for employment in foreign countries within the next year. During his visit to Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum, Shah offered prayers for eternal peace and signed the visitor book.

CM ASSURES STEPS FOR PROMOTION OF SQUASH IN KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah on Saturday assured steps for the promotion of squash in the province.

The Chief Minister ex­pressed these views while talking to former world champion Qamar Zaman who called on him at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

Spokesperson of the Chief Minister Brig (Ret­ed) Mujtabi Tirmizi, Sen­ior Sports Journalist Am­jad Aziz Malik, Provincial Squash Association Pres­ident Dawood Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Director Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand and other concerned of­ficials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the oc­casion, the Chief Minis­ter said that Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa gave birth to great squash play­ers who kept the green crescent flag of Pakistan aloft for more than three decades which is a mat­ter of honour for the en­tire country. He said that holding of the tourna­ment in the province by the Squash Association is commendable, which will undoubtedly lead to the success of Pakistani players at the interna­tional level once again. Shah paid rich tribute to Qamar Zaman for the services he rendered for the promotion of squash.

He said that the pres­ent time demands that all possible facilities should be provided to the players so that they could prove to be a valu­able asset to the country and create a healthy soci­ety. He said that the pro­vincial government will provide all possible sup­port to the squash asso­ciation for the promotion of squash.