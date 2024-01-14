KP CS reviews arrangements for polls in province

PESHAWAR - A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan discussed preparations for the upcoming general elections in 2024.
During the session, special measures for election preparations, security concerns, and overall arrangements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were thoroughly examined.
Attendees included the Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Regional and District Police Officers.
Under the Chief Secretary’s directive, officials from relevant departments and civil defence volunteers will support the police under district police officers’ supervision. Highly sensitive polling stations will have CCTV cameras installed.
Funds for various facilities at polling stations are provided by the provincial government, as informed during the meeting. Emphasizing uninterrupted elections in snowbound districts, the Chief Secretary stressed adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting transparent elections as a top priority. He urged all officers to conduct the elections honestly, emphasizing their role in national duty and full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The Chief Secretary directed the clearance of routes for delivering election materials in snowbound districts and ensuring the availability of necessary machinery and equipment. Coordination between the Department of Tourism, Local Government, C&W, PKHA, and others in snowbound areas was stressed.
Before the meeting, Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhary visited various schools and polling stations in Charbagh, District Swat.
He, along with other officials, reviewed CCTV cameras, polling arrangements, and security measures, stressing the swift completion of preparations and arrangements in polling stations. Special attention was given to security to address any untoward incidents, and all necessary facilities were to be provided in polling stations.