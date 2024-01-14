KP CS reviews arrangements for polls in province

PESHAWAR - A meeting chaired by Chief Sec­retary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ha­yat Khan discussed preparations for the upcoming general elec­tions in 2024.

During the session, special measures for election prepa­rations, security concerns, and overall arrangements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were thoroughly ex­amined.

Attendees included the Addi­tional Chief Secretary Home De­partment, Secretaries, Commis­sioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Regional and District Police Officers.

Under the Chief Secretary’s di­rective, officials from relevant de­partments and civil defence volun­teers will support the police under district police officers’ supervi­sion. Highly sensitive polling sta­tions will have CCTV cameras in­stalled.

Funds for various facilities at polling stations are provided by the provincial government, as in­formed during the meeting. Em­phasizing uninterrupted elections in snowbound districts, the Chief Secretary stressed adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting transparent elections as a top pri­ority. He urged all officers to con­duct the elections honestly, em­phasizing their role in national duty and full support to the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan.

The Chief Secretary directed the clearance of routes for delivering election materials in snowbound districts and ensuring the availa­bility of necessary machinery and equipment. Coordination between the Department of Tourism, Lo­cal Government, C&W, PKHA, and others in snowbound areas was stressed.

Before the meeting, Chief Sec­retary Nadeem Chaudhary vis­ited various schools and poll­ing stations in Charbagh, District Swat.

He, along with other officials, reviewed CCTV cameras, poll­ing arrangements, and securi­ty measures, stressing the swift completion of preparations and arrangements in polling stations. Special attention was given to se­curity to address any untoward incidents, and all necessary facil­ities were to be provided in poll­ing stations.