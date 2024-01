PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry says holding free, fair and transparent elections are top priority of gov­ernment.

Presiding over a meeting about elec­tions arrangements in Peshawar on Saturday, he expressed satisfac­tion over arrangements made for general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said elaborate security measures would be en­sured while CCTV cameras would also be installed at all polling stations across the province.