Maryam Nawaz to launch election campaign from Okara tomorrow

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced launching its election campaign across the country from Jan 15 as the party will hold a rally in Okara.

According to PML-N spokesperson, Maryam Nawaz will address a rally in Okara tomorrow (Monday).

In a post shared on X, the social media platform which was previously known as Twitter, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam – who is the party’s chief organiser ­– would share the important points of the manifesto to the crowd at Iqbal Stadium, Okara.

Describing the public gathering as a part of the PML-N’s election campaign, she said the people would be the winner on February 8 – the day when Pakistan will go for countrywide polling.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, former interior minister and President PML-N Punjab has shared that Nawaz Sharif will lead the election drive of the party, which will begin from Jan 15.

He denied the impression about differences in the party over distribution of tickets. “Party consultations have been underway over some constituencies,” he clarified.

“The party will issue the final list of its candidates in coming one or two days,” party official said.

“We are not backing suggestion to keep the election in pending. We are demanding from day one for a transparent election in time,” he added.