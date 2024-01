Massive trove of ancient artifacts, skeletons found in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO - Work­ers were just starting construction on a new apartment complex in northeastern Brazil when they began finding human bones and pottery shards, their edges worn smooth by time. Soon, excava­tions at the site in the coastal city of Sao Luis had uncovered thou­sands of artifacts left by ancient peoples up to 9,000 years ago -- a treasure trove archaeologists say could rewrite the history of human settlement in Brazil. The lead ar­chaeologist on the dig, Wellington Lage, says he had no idea what he was getting into when Brazilian construction giant MRV hired his company, W Lage Arqueologia, in 2019 to carry out an impact study at the site -- part of the routine procedure of preparing to build an apartment building. Covered in tropical vegetation and bordered by the urban sprawl of Sao Luis, the capital of Maranhao state, the six-hectare (15-acre) plot was known as Rosane’s Farm, for the daughter of a late local landholder. Research­ing the site, Lage learned intriguing vestiges had been found in the area since the 1970s, including part of a human jawbone in 1991. His team soon found much more: a flood of stone tools, ceramic shards, deco­rated shells and bones. In four years of digging, they have unearthed 43 human skeletons and more than 100,000 artifacts, according to Brazil’s Institute for National His­toric and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), which announced the discovery this week, calling it “grandiose.”