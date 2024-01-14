Memorial Inter-Club Weightlifting C’ship on 18th

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Hafiz Salman Butt Me­morial Inter Club Youth, Junior, and Senior Men’s and Women’s Weightlift­ing Championship will take place on January 18. The unprecedented num­ber (260 entries) marks a historic moment in Paki­stan’s weightlifting his­tory, as announced by Sohail Javed Butt, the Me­dia Coordinator, during a meeting chaired by PWLF President Hafiz Imran Butt. To ensure the smooth execution of the four-day championship, Aqeel Javed Butt has been appointed as the Event Director. The organizing committee, led by Hafiz Imran Butt, com­prises Amjad Amin Butt, Madam Nuzhat Jabeen, Javed Asghar, Jabran Butt, Irfan Butt, Sheikh Anwar, Qaiser Iftekhar, and Aqeel Javed Butt. The managers will convene on January 14 for the scrutiny and final entries, setting the stage for an event that promises to showcase the talents of weightlifters from various clubs. The committees, each dedicated to specific aspects of the champion­ship, are poised to make this event a memorable one in the realm of Paki­stani weightlifting.