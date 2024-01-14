Memorial Inter-Club Weightlifting C’ship on 18th

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Inter Club Youth, Junior, and Senior Men’s and Women’s Weightlifting Championship will take place on January 18. The unprecedented number (260 entries) marks a historic moment in Pakistan’s weightlifting history, as announced by Sohail Javed Butt, the Media Coordinator, during a meeting chaired by PWLF President Hafiz Imran Butt. To ensure the smooth execution of the four-day championship, Aqeel Javed Butt has been appointed as the Event Director. The organizing committee, led by Hafiz Imran Butt, comprises Amjad Amin Butt, Madam Nuzhat Jabeen, Javed Asghar, Jabran Butt, Irfan Butt, Sheikh Anwar, Qaiser Iftekhar, and Aqeel Javed Butt. The managers will convene on January 14 for the scrutiny and final entries, setting the stage for an event that promises to showcase the talents of weightlifters from various clubs. The committees, each dedicated to specific aspects of the championship, are poised to make this event a memorable one in the realm of Pakistani weightlifting.