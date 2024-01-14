Minister underscores indispensable role of education in fostering economic progress

RAWALPINDI - In a momentous event at the Na­tional College of Arts (NCA) Li­aquat Bagh, Federal Minister for Education, Madad Ali Sindhi, un­derscored the indispensable role of education in fostering eco­nomic progress and national de­velopment.

The minister remarked during the inauguration of a degree show, where he emphasized that quality education is pivotal for a nation’s advancement, asserting that no progress is possible without it.

He emphasized the significance of restoring classrooms for chil­dren who are not attending class­es and enhancing the quality of ed­ucation.

Expressing concern over the limited focus on arts and culture in the country, the minister noted the absence of such universities in provinces. He highlighted the im­perative of establishing arts and cultural institutions nationwide, drawing inspiration from the rich history of art, including the seven thousand-year-old sculptures at Moenjodaro.

The minister also addressed the decline of arts, culture, and sports in schools, advocating for the inclusion of music class­es in educational institutions. He called for a revival of physical education and sports. Addition­ally, the minister suggested that future governments should allo­cate a dedicated five-year plan for education.

As part of the event, the feder­al minister inaugurated a paint­ing exhibition, demonstrating the government’s commitment to pro­moting and appreciating the arts, marking a significant step towards fostering a more vibrant and com­prehensive educational landscape in the country.