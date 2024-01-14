More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

HYDERABAD - After the withdrawal of candi­dates from the contest for 3 seats of the National As­sembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad, some 304 candidates are still running for the 9 seats. According to details con­tained in Form-32 after the withdrawals, 87 candidates are still in the electoral fray for the 3 NA seats and 217 for the 6 PS seats. As many as 11 candidates are con­tending for NA-218, 40 for NA-219 and 36 for NA-220. Likewise, 24 candidates will fight the election to get elected from PS-60, 22 from PS-61, 41 each from PS-62 and PS-63, 46 from PS-64 and 43 from PS-65. The political parties have already started the election canvassing by organizing rallies and corner meet­ings. The Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates took out a rally here on Saturday in City Taluka and Qasimabad. Historically, MQM-P wins the 2 NA seats based in City Taluka and Latifabad taluka while the third seat always goes to the PPP, based in Qasimabad taluka and Hyderabad taluka. In the 2018 general elections, PPP won 3 seats of NA from Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Latif abaad while MQM-P also won as many seats from City and Latif abaad.