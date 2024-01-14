Sunday, January 14, 2024
Munir Hussain elected as president LBA

Web Desk
10:34 AM | January 14, 2024
National

 Munir Hussain Bhatti becomes the president of the Lahore Bar Association after winning the annual elections.

According to the results, Munir Hussain Bhatti, representing Asma Jahangir Group, becomes the president of Lahore Bar with 3834 votes.

Nisar Akbar Bhatti becomes senior vice president with 2931 votes. The seat of vice president was won by Bilal Asif with 2241 votes. Meanwhile, Zubair Gujjar won the seat of finance secretary.

A total of 7,171 votes were cast in the annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association.

