Naqvi lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the new building of Punjab Bar Council.

On Mohsin Naqvi’s arrival at the Pun­jab Bar Council, lawyers warmly wel­comed him and presented him with flowers. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Punjab Bar Council and handed over a grant check for Rs50 million to the bar council.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about the new building. He said that lawyers are an important part of the society and close to his heart. “Solv­ing the problems of the lawyers commu­nity is one of our priorities,” he added.

Former Supreme Court Bar Associ­ation President Ahsan Bhoon, Federal Minister Nazir Tarar, Punjab Bar Coun­cil President, Asif Shahzad, Advocate General Punjab, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Basharatullah Khan, Sec­retary Law, Secretary Public Prosecu­tion and other officials of the Punjab Bar Council were also present on this occasion.

CM INSPECTS UPLIFT WORK ON NEW RAVI BRIDGE PROJECT

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi inspected the new Ravi Bridge project in a severe cold weath­er late night.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the con­struction work of the new Ravi Bridge project. He shook hands with the la­bourers busy doing piling, drilling work and commended them on work­ing diligently on the public welfare pro­ject in a severe cold weather even late night, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM directed to utilise all neces­sary resources for early construction of the bridge, saying that piling work should be moved forward swiftly along with accelerating pace of work on the new bridge. He issued directions to the contractor to further expedite con­struction.

He emphasised that the project should be completed at the earliest for the facilitation of people. The bridge would greatly ease traffic, he added.

The Commissioner/DG LDA and the contractor gave a detailed briefing about progress on the bridge. The pil­ing and boring process continues for 24 hours and two new machines have been installed for the piling work. The bridge will consist of 4 lanes and it would be 540 meters long.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Az­far Ali Nasir, Secretary Communica­tion & Works, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA, NESPAK, Officials of C&W, Irrigation, district administra­tion and other departments were also present.