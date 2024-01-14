New US strike against Yemen rebels over Red Sea threat

SANAA - The United States carried out a fresh strike Saturday on a Huthi rebel tar­get in Yemen, the US military said, af­ter the Iran-backed militants warned of further attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The strike on a Huthi radar site came a day after US and British forces hit scores of targets across the coun­try, heightening fears that Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas could engulf the wider region.

Violence involving Iran-aligned groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria has surged since the war in Gaza began in early October.

The Huthis, who say they are act­ing in solidarity with Gaza, have car­ried out a growing number of missile and drone attacks in the key Red Sea international trade route. They say they are targeting Israeli-linked ship­ping Around 12 percent of global trade normally passes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea entrance between southwest Yemen and Djibouti. But since mid-Novem­ber the rebel attacks have affected trade flows when supply strains are already putting upward pressure on inflation globally. The Huthi attacks have followed Hamas’s unprecedent­ed October 7 attack on Israel which sparked the war still raging in the be­sieged Gaza Strip.

US Central Command said Satur­day’s strike was “a follow-on action on a specific military target” related to the previous day’s strikes.

The Huthis’ official media earlier said Al-Dailami airbase in Yemen’s rebel-held capital of Sanaa had been struck in the latest bombardment.

Britain, the United States and eight allies said strikes on Friday aimed to “de-escalate tensions”, but the Huthis vowed to continue their attacks.

Analysts said the Western strikes are unlikely to stop the rebels.

They will “diminish but not end the Huthi threat to shipping,” said Jon Al­terman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Huthis withstood thousands of air raids while battling a Saudi-led coalition for more than seven years. They earlier fought six wars against Yemen’s government between 2004 and 2010. “All American-British in­terests have become legitimate tar­gets” following the strikes, the rebels’ Supreme Political Council said.

Hussein al-Ezzi, the Huthis’ dep­uty foreign minister, said the United States and Britain would “have to prepare to pay a heavy price”.

The rebels have controlled much of Yemen since a civil war erupted in 2014 and are part of an Iran-aligned “axis of resistance” against Israel and its allies.