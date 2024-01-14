Sunday, January 14, 2024
Operation against anti-social elements conducted

January 14, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  On the special instructions of SP City Tayyab Jan, police are conducting continu­ous operations in the inte­rior city including Guldara Chowk and other adjoin­ing areas and during the operation, two suspects involved in various crimes with having illegal weap­ons displayed were ar­rested on Saturday.

According to details, the arrested suspects are in­volved in illegal weap­ons, weapons display and other crimes and the Po­lice during the operation, have recovered one Kal­ashnikov and one rifle from them. The police of­ficials also confirmed that cases have been regis­tered against the arrested alleged accused and inves­tigation has been started from various angles.

