Operation against anti-social elements conducted

PESHAWAR - On the special instructions of SP City Tayyab Jan, police are conducting continuous operations in the interior city including Guldara Chowk and other adjoining areas and during the operation, two suspects involved in various crimes with having illegal weapons displayed were arrested on Saturday.
According to details, the arrested suspects are involved in illegal weapons, weapons display and other crimes and the Police during the operation, have recovered one Kalashnikov and one rifle from them. The police officials also confirmed that cases have been registered against the arrested alleged accused and investigation has been started from various angles.