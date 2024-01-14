Pak Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Army is ensuring the secure transportation of ballot papers to the respective offices of district re­turning officers in cer­tain vulnerable regions, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said.

Brushing aside some media reports about de­livery of ballot papers, the ECP spokesperson emphasized in a state­ment that the secure delivery responsibil­ity rests with relevant DROs and their desig­nated officers following ballot paper publication. They oversee the secure transportation of bal­lot papers and ensure the safekeeping of the papers with the supervision of lo­cal police officials.