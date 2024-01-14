Sunday, January 14, 2024
Pakistan dispatches fourth batch of 20 tons of relief goods to Gaza

MATEEN HAIDER
January 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has dispatched the fourth batch of 20 tons of relief goods for the oppressed people of Gaza. The relief goods were dispatched from Noor Khan Air Base by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force. Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i, officials of NDMA and Armed Forces were also present at the airbase.

Speaking on this occasion, Jalil Abbas Jilani ex­pressed full support to the Palestinian people. He condemned Israel’s use of disproportionate and indiscriminate force against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza. The Foreign Minister also reiterated full support to South Africa’s geno­cide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. He called for an immediate ceasefire as well as ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. On this occasion, Palestin­ian Ambassador thanked the government of Paki­stan for providing relief goods. The fourth aid ship­ment contains essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and hygiene.

