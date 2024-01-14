Pakistan needs more entrepreneurs: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs more entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce innovations and new technologies, increase productivity, enhance exports, and put the economy into fast gear to transform Pakistan into a rising country. Therefore, the students should focus on entrepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career.
This was stated by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), while addressing the Pakistan National Finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) organized by Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad in collaboration with ICCI at Chamber House.
Ahsan Bakhtawari called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that will enhance their self-employment and pave the way for sustainable economic growth of the country. He stressed that commercial banks should also come up with low-cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups.
He said that the population of Pakistan is increasing rapidly and the government can’t provide jobs to all youngsters. However, fostering entrepreneurship in youth is the best option to enable them to achieve a prosperous career, create jobs for others, and play an effective role in the economic development of the country.
ICCI president lauded the role of the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad for promoting student entrepreneurs, providing them with mentorship and networking opportunities, and unlocking their entrepreneurship potential for the country.
Taimur Adil, President of Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad Chapter, said that the EO is committed to supporting and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and the GSEA competition is a testament to our dedication to fostering the next generation of business leaders.
Ahmed Jalal, GSEA Chair, said that the GSEA Pakistan National Finals showcase the incredible talent and innovation of our young entrepreneurs. He said that he was thrilled to witness the impact of their ideas on our entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Saad Siddiqui of Edversity was the winner of the competition while Javeria Faraz of Dollat was the first runner up and Muhammad Ahmed of Inlights was the second runner up. The winner and 1st Runner Up of the GSEA Pakistan National Finals will now proceed to represent Pakistan in the regional competition, which will be held in Oman.
Meanwhile, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture where unlocking its entrepreneurial potential holds the key to sustainable growth and prosperity. To achieve it, the country must navigate and overcome various obstacles while actively fostering a culture of innovation.
Katalyst Labs Founder and CEO Jehan Ara, said, “In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in entrepreneurial ventures in Pakistan; however, the path to establishing multi-billion-dollar companies has remained challenging to navigate. Several factors contribute to the challenges faced by businesses, hindering their growth and preventing the emergence of mega-corporations.”
“One significant obstacle is the volatile economic environment in Pakistan. Uncertainty regarding government policies and a lack of consistency create a challenging landscape for businesses to navigate. This discourages long-term investments and hinders sustained growth required for companies to reach multi-billion-dollar valuations,” she said.
“Amidst the prevailing economic uncertainty in Pakistan, the startup landscape emerges as both a beacon of hope and a sector in need of strategic support,” Jehan Ara said while talking to WealthPK.
“Recognizing the potential of startups as a catalyst for economic growth, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive program that aims to empower these ventures, helping them to refine their skills, ascend to leadership positions within their respective domains, and foster a deeper understanding of the intricate startup ecosystem in the country,” she opined.
“Nurturing nascent ideas and startups, Katalyst Labs functions as a supportive environment, offering a range of initiatives, programs, and events aimed at assisting aspiring innovators in realizing their business dreams,” Jehan Ara added.
Talking to WealthPK, Muhammad Mugheez Farooq, Energy Auditor at National Productivity Organization (NPO), said, “A strong economy is characterized by productivity, quality, and innovation, which are the three pillars of competitiveness and economic growth.”
He said, “Pakistan’s slow growth rates of output have been attributed to a lack of innovation, low investment, technology inefficiencies, and limited research and development, thus reducing productivity and competitiveness.” “We must optimize our productivity tools, including our human resources, technology, and processes of various industrial value chains. The intended outcome is to enhance our trade with the rest of the world,” he said.
Concluding, he said, “The NPO has put some real efforts to achieve the maximum with a more focused approach in which the main objective is to enhance total factor productivity (TFP) through human resource development (HRD), technology demonstration, and improved practices, processes, and procedures in the country in order to support the cause of competing effectively in the local and global markets.”