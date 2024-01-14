Pakistan needs more entrepreneurs: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs more entrepre­neurs to create new jobs, in­troduce innovations and new technologies, increase produc­tivity, enhance exports, and put the economy into fast gear to transform Pakistan into a rising country. Therefore, the students should focus on en­trepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career.

This was stated by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (ICCI), while addressing the Pakistan National Finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) organized by Entrepre­neurs Organization Islamabad in collaboration with ICCI at Chamber House.

Ahsan Bakhtawari called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that will enhance their self-employment and pave the way for sustainable eco­nomic growth of the country. He stressed that commercial banks should also come up with low-cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups.

He said that the population of Pakistan is increasing rap­idly and the government can’t provide jobs to all youngsters. However, fostering entrepre­neurship in youth is the best op­tion to enable them to achieve a prosperous career, create jobs for others, and play an effective role in the economic develop­ment of the country.

ICCI president lauded the role of the Entrepreneurs Organiza­tion Islamabad for promoting student entrepreneurs, provid­ing them with mentorship and networking opportunities, and unlocking their entrepreneur­ship potential for the country.

Taimur Adil, President of En­trepreneur Organization Islam­abad Chapter, said that the EO is committed to supporting and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and the GSEA competi­tion is a testament to our dedi­cation to fostering the next gen­eration of business leaders.

Ahmed Jalal, GSEA Chair, said that the GSEA Pakistan National Finals showcase the incredible talent and innovation of our young entrepreneurs. He said that he was thrilled to witness the impact of their ideas on our entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Saad Siddiqui of Edversity was the winner of the competition while Javeria Faraz of Dollat was the first runner up and Muham­mad Ahmed of Inlights was the second runner up. The winner and 1st Runner Up of the GSEA Pakistan National Finals will now proceed to represent Paki­stan in the regional competition, which will be held in Oman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture where unlocking its entrepreneurial potential holds the key to sus­tainable growth and prosperity. To achieve it, the country must navigate and overcome various obstacles while actively foster­ing a culture of innovation.

Katalyst Labs Founder and CEO Jehan Ara, said, “In recent years, there has been a notice­able increase in entrepreneurial ventures in Pakistan; however, the path to establishing multi-billion-dollar companies has re­mained challenging to navigate. Several factors contribute to the challenges faced by businesses, hindering their growth and pre­venting the emergence of mega-corporations.”

“One significant obstacle is the volatile economic environ­ment in Pakistan. Uncertainty regarding government policies and a lack of consistency cre­ate a challenging landscape for businesses to navigate. This discourages long-term invest­ments and hinders sustained growth required for compa­nies to reach multi-billion-dol­lar valuations,” she said.

“Amidst the prevailing eco­nomic uncertainty in Pakistan, the startup landscape emerges as both a beacon of hope and a sector in need of strategic support,” Jehan Ara said while talking to WealthPK.

“Recognizing the potential of startups as a catalyst for eco­nomic growth, there is a press­ing need for a comprehensive program that aims to empower these ventures, helping them to refine their skills, ascend to leadership positions within their respective domains, and foster a deeper understanding of the intricate startup ecosys­tem in the country,” she opined.

“Nurturing nascent ideas and startups, Katalyst Labs func­tions as a supportive environ­ment, offering a range of ini­tiatives, programs, and events aimed at assisting aspiring in­novators in realizing their busi­ness dreams,” Jehan Ara added.

Talking to WealthPK, Muham­mad Mugheez Farooq, Energy Auditor at National Productiv­ity Organization (NPO), said, “A strong economy is charac­terized by productivity, quality, and innovation, which are the three pillars of competitiveness and economic growth.”

He said, “Pakistan’s slow growth rates of output have been attributed to a lack of in­novation, low investment, tech­nology inefficiencies, and lim­ited research and development, thus reducing productivity and competitiveness.” “We must op­timize our productivity tools, including our human resourc­es, technology, and processes of various industrial value chains. The intended outcome is to en­hance our trade with the rest of the world,” he said.

Concluding, he said, “The NPO has put some real efforts to achieve the maximum with a more focused approach in which the main objective is to enhance total factor produc­tivity (TFP) through human resource development (HRD), technology demonstration, and improved practices, processes, and procedures in the country in order to support the cause of competing effectively in the lo­cal and global markets.”