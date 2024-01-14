Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 194 in second T20I

Pakistan on Sunday restricted New Zealand to 194 and captured eight wickets in the second T20I match being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Kiwi openers started aggressively. Opener Dion Conway was the first wicket to fall for 20 runs to Aamer Jamal at total 59.

Finn Allen played a knock of 74 runs off 41 balls with the help of five sixes and seven fours. Captain Kane Williamson was retired hurt after scoring 26 runs.

Mitchell could score 17, Chapman 4, Phillips 13 and Santner 25.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf captured three wickets, Abbas Afridi two while Aamer Jamal and Osama Mir one apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to put New Zealand in to bat.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi said after winning the toss: "Abbas debut was a positive sign, hope he continues in that manner. We have to improve more in fielding, this wicket looks fine, ground measurement is decent and this match will be good, going with unchanged team."

New Zealand captain said “I thought first half was good, bowlers executed their plans well. We start again and go back to what's in front of us, different venue and different conditions.”

Pakistan decided to play an unchanged squad against New Zealand.

The green shirts opened their tour to New Zealand by suffering a 46-run defeat in the first of the five-match series.

Seddon Park surface is considered a batting paradise, therefore, toss winners usually prefer to set target to opponents.

The weather forecast for Hamilton indicates favourable conditions for a full game. The outlook suggests mostly sunny weather with no precipitation, although some clouds may hover over sky. The temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of approximately 56%.

Pakistan squad:

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Usama Mir.

On the other hand, New Zealand have brought in Mitchell Santner in place of Matt Henry.

New Zealand squad:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

