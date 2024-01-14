Pakistan seek redemption in 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton

HAMILTON - Pakistan aim for redemption as they face New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Seddon Park, Hamil­ton today (Sunday) at 11:10 am.

Soon after their arrival at Hamilton, the national cricket team players partook in a full-fledged training session amid which the players sharpened their batting, bowl­ing and fielding skills. The Hamilton pitch typically offers support to both batsmen and bowlers. Teams batting first and chas­ing have won eight T20Is each, with an av­erage score of 168 for the first innings.

New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0 after a convincing 46-run victory in the opener on Friday. Chasing a challenging 227-run target, Pakistan fell short, manag­ing only 180 in 18 overs despite a strong start. Finn Allen’s quick 35 off 15 balls pro­vided New Zealand with a flying start. Wil­liamson and Mitchell followed with fifties as New Zealand posted 226/8. Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi took three wickets each.

Pakistan began their chase well, es­pecially with Saim Ayub’s brisk 27 off 8 balls. However, they couldn’t maintain the required run rate, ultimately falling short despite Babar Azam’s contribution of 57. Southee claimed four wickets, and key play­ers for New Zealand included Daryl Mitch­ell, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee.

Now in the second clash of the series, the players to look from Pakistan include Mo­hammad Rizwan, boasting a T20I average of 48.65, ranking third among batters with at least 500 runs. Additionally, Babar Azam has a formidable record in New Zealand, accumulating 358 T20I runs at an average of 51.14. From New Zealand, Glenn Phil­lips leads with 1,264 runs at a strike rate of 146.12 since 2021, while Southee has taken 32 wickets against Pakistan at an average of 16.65. Overall, in T20Is, Pakistan hold an edge over New Zealand with 20 victories and 14 defeats. However, on New Zealand soil, the Kiwis have recorded nine victo­ries and seven defeats against Pakistan. The Men in Green’s previous T20I assign­ment at New Zealand soil was a tri-series in October 2022, also involving Bangla­desh, where Pakistan emerged victorious over New Zealand in the final.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN (PROBABLE XI): Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi (C), Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf.

NEW ZEALAND (PROBABLE XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Wil­liamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

2ND T20I

Match starts at

11:10 AM