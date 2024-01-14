Pakistan set to initiate laying of 200,000 km optical fiber cable: Dr Saif

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Saif on Saturday said that in order to enhance connectivity Paki­stan was set to initiate a pro­ject for laying 200,000 kilom­eters of optical fiber cable.

“The Information Tech­nology Ministry has exhibit­ed outstanding performance during the tenure of the cur­rent government over the past four months,” the min­ister said in a statement. Dr. Umar Saif, while giving credit to the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council, said the fo­rum had played a significant role in obtaining timely ap­provals for the IT Ministry’s policies and projects.

He said the IT companies were set to benefit from a new facility allowing them to keep 50% of their earnings in dollars in their accounts. He said a global standard train­ing programme had been in­itiated for 200,000 IT grad­uates who had recently completed their studies from various universities.

The minister said the long-standing issue of digital payment gateways for free­lancers had been successful­ly resolved. Starting from Feb­ruary 1, a pilot project would create 10,000 accounts, allow­ing freelancers to receive their payments directly through them. Dr Saif said some 10,000 employment centers were being established where the freelancers would enjoy convenient facilities under one roof. The centers would help increase annual IT ex­ports to $10 billion, besides employing some 100,000 freelancers, he hoped. The minister ensured that all ob­stacles regarding the 5G spec­trum would be addressed as per the directives of the Ac­tion Advisory Committee for it auction in July-August.

He viewed that the im­plementation of the Right of Way Policy had resolved disputes between various institutions. With the es­tablishment of the Tele­communication Tribunal, a long-standing demand of the telecom sector had been ful­filled, he added. To support young entrepreneurs, Dr Saif said, the Pakistan Startup Fund of Rs. 2 billion had been launched. He said the Research and Development Funds were also being established to fa­cilitate mobile phone man­ufacturing companies. The minister said the approval of the Space Policy had opened the satellite internet mar­ket for global companies.