Pakistan witnesses 56pc annual drop in car sales

ISLAMABAD - The automotive industry in Paki­stan faces a substantial set­back as car sales plummeted by 56% on an annual basis in the first six months of the cur­rent fiscal year, as reported by the All Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association. Statistics reveal that a mere 30,662 car units were sold in the country during the initial half of the current fiscal year, marking a stark decline com­pared to the 68,912 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For the month of December alone, car sales recorded a staggering 64% decline from December 2022, with only 4,916 units sold. In contrast, December 2022 witnessed 13,780 units being sold. While there was a marginal 1% monthly increase in car sales from November to December, the overall trend remains in­dicative of a challenging pe­riod for the auto industry. The November figures recorded 4,875 units, slightly edging up to 4,916 units in December. The slump in car sales contin­ues to raise concerns within the automotive sector.