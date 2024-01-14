Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Party leaders agreed on seat adjustments, says Talal after failing to get PML-N ticket

Party leaders agreed on seat adjustments, says Talal after failing to get PML-N ticket
Agencies
January 14, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions. Talking to a private news channel, he said that party leaders agreed on seat adjustments for those who sup­ported PML-N in times of trouble. 

Although the entire party leader­ship supported me for the ticket, a situation emerged where withdraw­ing from the election ticket seemed to be the wiser decision, he added.

“The decision was challenging, but in the best interest of the party, I have made this choice,” he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024