Party leaders agreed on seat adjustments, says Talal after failing to get PML-N ticket

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions. Talking to a private news channel, he said that party leaders agreed on seat adjustments for those who sup­ported PML-N in times of trouble.

Although the entire party leader­ship supported me for the ticket, a situation emerged where withdraw­ing from the election ticket seemed to be the wiser decision, he added.

“The decision was challenging, but in the best interest of the party, I have made this choice,” he added.