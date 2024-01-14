PFVA for carrying R&D to develop onion varieties with longer shelf life

PESHAWAR - Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants As­sociation (PFVA), Waheed Ah­mad, while expressing concern over escalating prices of onion in local markets, has laid stress on carrying out research and development (R&D) for devel­oping better varieties of onion with longer shelf life.

In a message shared on so­cial media, PFVA chief said through the introduction of longer shelf line varieties, we can effectively control the prices of different products. He said in our neighbouring countries, onion can be stored for a longer period of three to four months while we can hardly do so for a month.

Referring to a prevailing spike in prices of onion in mar­kets, Waheed Ahmad believed that it is because of the export ban on the product by India.

To control the price, he continued, PFVA had a meet­ing with the Ministry of Com­merce and proposed an up­ward revision of export price to USD 750 per metric tonne with 100 percent advance payment to contain export.

However, when the price sharply increased, we again revised the export price up­wards to US dollar 1200 per matric tonne so as to control high price and it would be im­plemented from Friday (Janu­ary 12), he continued.

He said, we have to bring a balance in trade of onion by allowing its export in con­trolled limits. If we impose a ban on the export of onion, it would reduce its price to a level that will affect growers who are already suffering due to floods and other impacts of climate change.

“Our growers do not sustain losses otherwise they would not grow onion crops next year leading to a further shortage of onion and consequently the price will shoot up,” Waheed commented. “We have to see the interest of our growers, exporters and local market and thus keep a close eye on the price of onion,” he said. He also expressed lament over the fact that market committees of different cities are not control­ling the price of onion and why the price-controlling depart­ment appears to be helpless in exercising its duty of price sta­bilisation. He said that market committees and district admin­istration have to play a role in preventing traders from mak­ing excessive profit by bringing abnormal increases in the price of the commodity.