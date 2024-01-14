Pilgrim progress

Caretaker Religious Affairs Min­ister Aneeq Ahmed is current­ly in Saudi Arabia, engaged in the crucial task of finalising arrange­ments for the annual Hajj pilgrim­age. His itinerary encompasses significant meetings and active participation in the Global Hajj Conference held in Jeddah.

The government, under Minis­ter Ahmed’s commitment, seeks to enhance facilities for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims. One notable plan involves extending the Makkah Route Initiative beyond Islamabad, reaching Karachi in 2024. This ini­tiative aims to streamline the pro­cess for pilgrims by enabling them to complete all necessary immigra­tion formalities at their local air­ports in Pakistan before embark­ing on the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.