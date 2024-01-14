Pilgrim progress

Caretaker Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed is currently in Saudi Arabia, engaged in the crucial task of finalising arrangements for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. His itinerary encompasses significant meetings and active participation in the Global Hajj Conference held in Jeddah.
The government, under Minister Ahmed’s commitment, seeks to enhance facilities for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims. One notable plan involves extending the Makkah Route Initiative beyond Islamabad, reaching Karachi in 2024. This initiative aims to streamline the process for pilgrims by enabling them to complete all necessary immigration formalities at their local airports in Pakistan before embarking on the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.
AMIN WASTOO,
Hoshab.