Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pilgrim progress

January 14, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Caretaker Religious Affairs Min­ister Aneeq Ahmed is current­ly in Saudi Arabia, engaged in the crucial task of finalising arrange­ments for the annual Hajj pilgrim­age. His itinerary encompasses significant meetings and active participation in the Global Hajj Conference held in Jeddah.

The government, under Minis­ter Ahmed’s commitment, seeks to enhance facilities for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims. One notable plan involves extending the Makkah Route Initiative beyond Islamabad, reaching Karachi in 2024. This ini­tiative aims to streamline the pro­cess for pilgrims by enabling them to complete all necessary immigra­tion formalities at their local air­ports in Pakistan before embark­ing on the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024