Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar to participate in WEF meeting in Davos

PM Kakar to participate in WEF meeting in Davos
Web Desk
7:38 PM | January 14, 2024
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will visit Davos, Switzerland, on January 15-19 to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the meeting, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said on her official X account on Sunday.

He will attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’.

On the sidelines of the event, he will also hold meetings with the government and business leaders.

During his visit, Prime Minister Kakar will lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024