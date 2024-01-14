PML-N finalises candidates for general election in KP

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has completed the process of issuing tickets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issued tickets to all the candidates, the Party’s officials said here on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued a ticket from Manseh­ra NA-15 and PML-N provincial presi­dent Ameer Muqam has been given a ticket from NA-2, NA-11 and PK-5, said the official. He said, tickets have been issued for 13 provincial and 5 Nation­al Assembly seats in Peshawar includ­ing tickets issued to PK 72 Azmat Khan, 73 to Fazlullah, 74 to Arbab Afzal, Arb­ab Ghulam Fariq from 75, Subia Sha­hid from 76, Zahir Khan from 78, Jalal Khan from 79, Hyder Shah from 80, the Party’s leaders said.

They disclosed that tickets were is­sued to Waqas Buland from PK 81, Mo­hammad Nadeem from PK 82 and Sher Rehman from PK 84.

According to the official, the PML-N has also issued tickets for the five Na­tional Assembly seats in Peshawar in­cluding NA 28 Arbab Khizer Hayat, NA 29 Subia Shahid, NA 30 Rais Khan, NA 31 Subia Shahid and NA 32 Sher Rehman.