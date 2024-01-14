Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to sweep upcoming elections: Barrister Danyal

PML-N to sweep upcoming elections: Barrister Danyal
Agencies
January 14, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barris­ter Danyal Chaudhry on Sat­urday claimed that PML-N will sweep the upcoming elec­tions. Talking to a private news channel, he showed his determination that PML-N will secure a two-third ma­jority in Punjab. Financial stability and development of the country’s infrastructure was the election’s manifes­to of PML-N. On speculations about internal disagreements regarding ticket allocations, he said PML-N being the larg­est party remains a popu­lar choice among the public. Danyal Chaudhry said that there was a slight disagree­ment over ticket allotments in some constituencies, hoping to settle these in a few days.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024