PML-N to sweep upcoming elections: Barrister Danyal

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barris­ter Danyal Chaudhry on Sat­urday claimed that PML-N will sweep the upcoming elec­tions. Talking to a private news channel, he showed his determination that PML-N will secure a two-third ma­jority in Punjab. Financial stability and development of the country’s infrastructure was the election’s manifes­to of PML-N. On speculations about internal disagreements regarding ticket allocations, he said PML-N being the larg­est party remains a popu­lar choice among the public. Danyal Chaudhry said that there was a slight disagree­ment over ticket allotments in some constituencies, hoping to settle these in a few days.