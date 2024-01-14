Police officer shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA - In a tragic firing incident, a police officer was shot dead near Makran Road, Quetta on Saturday. According to the police officials, a police officer was en route when unidentified in­dividuals opened fire. The officer was killed on the spot while the assailants quickly fled from the scene. Yesterday, a firing incident was reported in which an officer appointed on the security of po­lio workers was injured in Quetta. According to the initial reports, the firing incident took place near Eastern Bypass School in which an on-duty officer got injured. Mean­while, the injured individual was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.