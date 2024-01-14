Police recover 11075 litres illegal fuel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a proactive move, the district police escalat­ed their efforts against illegal fuel agencies, re­claiming 11,075 litres of diesel and gasoline on Saturday.

As per a police spokes­person, this crackdown comes in response to the directives of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Ab­dul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, who initiated the cam­paign against illicit fuel agencies throughout the district. Cases have been registered against ten in­dividuals engaged in the unlawful fuel trade in various areas of the dis­trict. The police opera­tion yielded the recovery of two fuel units, six plas­tic tanks, and 98 plastic cans and bottles.