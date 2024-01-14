Police recover 11075 litres illegal fuel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a proactive move, the district police escalated their efforts against illegal fuel agencies, reclaiming 11,075 litres of diesel and gasoline on Saturday.
As per a police spokesperson, this crackdown comes in response to the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, who initiated the campaign against illicit fuel agencies throughout the district. Cases have been registered against ten individuals engaged in the unlawful fuel trade in various areas of the district. The police operation yielded the recovery of two fuel units, six plastic tanks, and 98 plastic cans and bottles.