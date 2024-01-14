PPP raises reservations on allotment of electoral symbols

Pakistan People’s Party has raised reservations about the allotment of electoral symbols in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a letter, the party stated that Fayyaz Bhatti was awarded PPP ticket to contest polls from PP-163 Punjab but he was awarded an electoral symbol of “kettle” instead of “arrow”.

PPP has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the matter and provide an “arrow” as an electoral symbol to Bhatti.

The PPP has also asked the electoral body to find out the responsible behind this fault.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan accepted the appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan against the decision of the Peshawar High Court, which reinstated the ‘Bat’ as the electoral symbol for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali in its verdict set aside Peshawar High Court’s decision. Consequently, the electoral symbol of ‘Bat’ for PTI has been stripped off.