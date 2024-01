PESHAWAR - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not issue election tickets for 21 constituencies of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. There are no candidates in 7 constituencies of National Assembly, includ­ing two important constituen­cies of Peshawar. The PPP did not field candidates for 14 con­stituencies of the provincial as­sembly so far. Tickets for NA 30 and 32 Peshawar and NA 4 Swat have not been issued while NA 11 Shangla and NA 23 Mardan are also deprived of candidates.