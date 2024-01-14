Protest in Washington for Kashmir

A meeting of like-minded persons took place at the residence of Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan to discuss the lat­est situation in Indian oc­cupied Kashmir and to exchange ideas in or­der to finalize the date to observe solidarity with the people of In­dian occupied Kashmir. It was agreed upon that the peace protest to express solidarity with the people of Kash­mir will take place on Sunday, Feb­ruary 4, 2024, at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC.

Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Board of Investments was the guest of honor. He said that the people of Azad Kashmir, regardless of their political affiliations or ideology have always stood by the Kash­miris in their endeavor. They will never accept any solution for Kashmir other than the right to self-determination. He further said that the peaceful resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute will pave the way for economic development of both India and Pakistan who are spending bil­lions of dollars on defense. Sar­dar Amjad said that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir are giving unprecedented sacrifices. We cannot let these sacrifices go in vain under any circumstances.

Sardar Amjad Jalil, while focusing on investments said that Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir is a trade-friend­ly and the best possible place for foreign investments. It offers enor­mous opportunities for foreign in­vestors in the areas of mines, min­erals, tourism. Azad Kashmir has Sapphire, Tourmaline, Marble, Granite, Gold, Silver, Copper, and the world’s best Ruby, etc.

Sardar Amjad emphasized that Azad Kashmir tourism is known for gushing reivers, foliage rich meadows, snow-caped moun­tains, thick forests, Neelum Val­ley, Leepa Valley, Banjosa Lake, Sharda (cultural tourist place), mesmerizing Dudipatsar Lake, also known as White Pearl. These tourists’ places attracts millions of people throughout the year.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice said that our objective of peace­ful protest is to draw attention of the United States to the situation in Kashmir and to exert pressure on the government of India to re­solve dispute and help stop hu­man right violations in Indian oc­cupied Kashmir.

Dr. Fai emphasized that BJP/RSS led Modi government has made the Kashmir – the paradise on earth – as hell for its inhabit­ants. We also know that a person no less important than Dr. Greg­ory Stanton, Chairman, Geno­cide watch is on record to have said that Kashmir is at the brink of genocide. There is uncertainty, unpredictability, and anxiety of unknown in Kashmir. Thousands have been brutally killed or cling to life in hospitals, in jails, in se­cret torture cells. Time is not on the side of the people of Kashmir.

Dr. Fai reiterated that the peo­ple of Kashmir do not wish any­body, including the United States to take a partisan side. Kashmiris are convinced, nevertheless, that impartial observers would sup­port the Kashmir cause based on universal principles, democratic values, rule of law and interna­tional justice. It is high time that all concerned parties — India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri lead­ership — sit together and chalk out a strategy for the sake of peace and stability in the region of South Asia. Because ultimately, the negotiations, not violence, is the only way to resolve the Kash­mir conflict, and that Kashmiris cannot be excluded from the ne­gotiating table if a peace process is to be serious, meaningful and result oriented.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir thanked the participants for their willingness to be the part the or­ganizing Committee and urged everybody to attend the peaceful protest along with their families and friends. Modi administra­tion is using all available military might to suppress the peaceful political resistance movement of Kashmir, Sardar Zarif added.

Shoaib Irshad, Secretary Gen­eral, Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA) said that the people of Indian occupied Kash­mir have given unprecedented sacrifices, and our responsibility is not to let them down. Our mes­sage to the people of Kashmir is to continue the peaceful strug­gle, don’t compromise on your basic principle of self-determi­nation and freedom will be ours! InSha’Allah!

Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan, the host said that the atrocities committed by Indian occupation army in Kashmir are continuing in an unabated manner. Unfortu­nately, India has felt no pressure whatsoever from the world pow­ers to desist from its semi-geno­cidal campaign.

Maqsood Chugtai said that the people of Azad Kashmir have the genuine love and affection for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who have given enor­mous sacrifices, and our respon­sibility is to listen to the cries of the innocent people coming from the Valley of Kashmir.

The writer is the Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum. He can be reached at gnfai2003@yahoo.com.