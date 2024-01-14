PTI legal wizards face defeat in top court

Accepting ECP’s appeal, SC strips PTI of bat symbol ahead of Feb 8 polls n Three-judge bench announces unanimous verdict after day-long hearing n Verdict says PTI’s petition filed in PHC was not maintainable n Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questions whether PTI’s intra-party polls were held in accordance with law, rules, regulations n Court calls for democracy within a political party saying anything less will give rise to authoritarianism which may lead to dictatorship.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Sat­urday accepted the appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the decision of the Pe­shawar High Court, which reinstated the ‘Bat’ as the electoral symbol for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali announced the verdict unanimously which was earlier reserved after hear­ing arguments from the two sides.

Earlier, on the 22nd of last month, the Election Commission had stripped PTI of its electoral symbol of ‘Bat’ for the general elections, citing the party’s failure to conduct intra-party polls in accordance with election laws.

Subsequently, PTI approached the Peshawar High Court, seeking the res­toration of its electoral symbol, and the court ruled in favor of PTI, reinstating the ‘Bat’ as the party’s electoral symbol.

The five-page verdict stated that the apex court judges “do not agree with the learned judges [of the PHC] that the ECP did not have ‘any jurisdiction to question or adjudicate the intra-party elections of a political party.’”

It stated that accepting any such interpretation would render all pro­visions in the Election Act, 2017, that require the holding of intra party elections “illusory and of no conse­quence and be redundant”.

The verdict stated that since the ECP had been calling upon PTI to hold its intra party elections since 24 May 2021, the time when the party was in power, “it cannot be stated that ECP was victimising PTI”.

In its reasoning for the verdict, the top court stated that the PTI’s peti­tion filed in the PHC was “not main­tainable” as it failed to disclose that another similar petition was pending before the five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The apex court underscored that although a petitioner “may elect to avail of his remedy be­fore either court, but having chosen a particular court the same dispute cannot then be taken to the other court”.

It further stated that 14 PTI members, with stated creden­tials, had complained to ECP that the party’s internal elec­tions had not been held, but PTI brushed aside these claims, say­ing that the complainants were not the party members.

“[...] this bare denial was in­sufficient, particularly when they [complainants] had cred­ibly established their long as­sociation with PTI,” the verdict read.

“Democracy founded Paki­stan, a fundamental aspect of which is the ability to put one­self forward as a candidate and to be able to vote, both with­in a political party and in gen­eral elections. Anything less would give rise to authoritari­anism which may lead to dicta­torship.”

During the hearing that spanned over nine hours, the PTI’s counsels objected to the ECP’s jurisdiction contending that the electoral body lacks the authority to take up the issue of intra-party polls as they are the party’s internal matters.

The electoral body lacks the authority to revoke the party’s “bat” symbol in response to the concerns raised by a few indi­viduals, the PTI’s lawyer Barris­ter Ali Zafar noted.

They told the court that ECP’s behaviour towards the party is biased compared to other par­ties. They contended, relying on Article 22 and Article 25 of the Constitution, that the ECP had no authority to delve into a par­ty’s internal matters and the de­tails of intra-party polls.

They further stated that there was no election tribunal but the ECP itself declared the in­tra-party polls null and void, therefore, the commission could not move a high court to get its orders implemented.

The power ECP assumed is akin to a civil court but the elec­tion commission is not the court of law, the lawyers said.

Meanwhile, the members af­filiated with the PTI, who ap­peared in the court in a per­sonal capacity, complained that they tried submitting their nomination papers for the in­tra-party polls but they were told that only those who had been selected by the PTI found­er Imran Khan could contest the elections.

During the hearing, Section 215 of the Election Act 2017, on which PHC’s verdict was based, came under discussion. It was argued that the details of the in­tra-party elections have to be submitted to the ECP in writing following the polls, after which the commission determines if the party has conducted the process in line with the law.

The ECP lawyer, presenting his arguments, maintained that the PHC exceeded its authority, as the courts do not have the au­thority to render any section of the law or Constitution ineffec­tive, but only Parliament can do this through proper legislation. At this, the court also observed that the PHC went over the line.

“How could the PHC declare any section of the Election Act redundant or called it absurd,” CJP remarked.

Moreover, the CJP questioned whether the PTI’s intra-party polls were in accordance with the law, rules, and regulations.

When questioned about its intra-party polls, the former ruling party’s lawyer main­tained that due process was followed as per the party’s constitution. The court re­served the verdict after hear­ing arguments from PTI law­yers Barrister Ali Zafar and Hamid Khan, ECP lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, and Ak­bar S Babar’s lawyers, as well as some PTI members Yousuf Ali, Bilal Azhar Rana, Mah­mood Ali Khan, Mohammad Muzammil Sandhu and Nor­een Farooq Khan.

Meanwhile, Also, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazriyati (PTI-N) leader Akhtar Iqbal Dar strongly denied an electoral al­liance with the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, demanding the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) to investigate the PTI candidates submitting tick­ets of his party.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, he said 150 candidates, including he were participating in the Febru­ary 8 elections. Akhtar Dar said that he had parted ways with the PTI many years ago due to “corruption and violation of the the laws by the party founder”.

He said that tickets submitted to the ECP with his party’s elec­tion symbol were fake, which should be investigated. He said the death penalty for the crime of corruption was his manifesto. He said he had not met any PTI leader nor there was any kind of pressure on him.