Sunday, January 14, 2024
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104

Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104
Agencies
January 14, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, former oppo­sition leader in the National Assembly, and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-104, has fielded his son Raja Daniyal from the constituency and announced that he is unable to launch election cam­paign due to health problems. In a media talk here on Saturday, he said he withdrew his nomination, and he would support his son from the con­stituency. He said the PML-N had also consented to award party ticket to his son, Raja Daniyal. 

He said he was in a winning posi­tion from the constituency as voters of two major parties were supporting him. He said his son, being his succes­sor and a barrister, was fully aware of problems of potable in the area. Raja Daniyal also talked to the media and said he would strive to solve all prob­lems of his constituency.

He said that sewerage was the major issue in the constituency and he would give priority to address it. He said his father Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan served people for 40 years and “I would fol­low in footsteps of my father.”

Agencies

