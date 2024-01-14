Reforms urged to improve agricultural productivity, exports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs to design a comprehensive set of reforms to revitalize its agriculture sector by enhancing competitiveness, productivity, and exports. These measures will usher in a new era for the farmers, fostering economic growth and sustainability, reports WealthPK.
Agriculture accounts for 22.9% of GDP, and Pakistan is among the world’s top producers of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, mangoes, dates, rice, and oranges. This vital sector not only meets the domestic demand for food but also contributes significantly to the country’s export earnings.
According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the value of agricultural exports in 2023-24 was $5.2 billion, an increase of 13% from the previous year. The major exports included rice, fruits, vegetables, cotton yarn, raw cotton, fish, and fish preparations.
“Recognizing the pivotal role of agriculture in the economy, the government should outline a multi-faceted strategy to address the longstanding challenges and propel the sector forward. The reforms should encompass key areas such as technology adoption, irrigation infrastructure, market access, and farmer support,” Tariq Sultan, Principal Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), told WealthPK.
“One of the focal points of reforms is the promotion of modern agricultural practices through widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The government must provide the farmers with access to the advanced machinery, precision farming techniques, and innovative crop management tools. By embracing technology, we can significantly enhance productivity and reduce reliance on the traditional, labor-intensive methods,” he said. “In addition, substantial investment in upgrading our irrigation infrastructure is necessary. With a focus on efficient water management, there is a need to mitigate the impact of water scarcity and ensure a more reliable and sustainable water supply for agriculture. This will improve crop yields and reduce the vulnerability of farmers to the unpredictable effects of climate change.
“Market access has also been identified as a critical aspect of reforms. There is a need to create a more open and competitive market environment that benefits both the farmers and consumers. The initiatives include streamlining supply chains, reducing the middleman’s role, and facilitating direct farmer-to-consumer transactions. These measures will ensure that the farmers receive fair prices for their produce while the consumers enjoy affordable and quality agricultural products.
“To bolster farmer support, initiatives such as the implementation of financial assistance programs, crop insurance schemes, and agricultural extension services are necessary. These initiatives will provide a safety net for farmers, protect them from financial risks, and equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to adopt best practices. Tariq believed that these reforms would not only enhance the competitiveness and productivity of the agriculture sector but also position Pakistan as a major player in the global agricultural market. Exports of high-value agricultural products are expected to increase, which will significantly contribute to the country’s economic growth.