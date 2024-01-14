Sunday, January 14, 2024
Relatives claim extra-judicial killing after two boys killed in police chase

Two young men killed in exchange of firing with city police, says police spokesman

January 14, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The police killed two suspects and injured one in two separate encoun­ters in the limits of the City police station and Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the City police were engaged in an exchange of fire by two armed suspects who were being chased near Puqqa Qila Chowk. He claimed that during the firing both the suspects sustained fatal gunshots which were fired by the police as one of them died on the spot and the other succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

According to him, Imran Chandio, son of Deedar Chandio, was killed on the spot and Ali Hassan alias Dilbar son of Muhammad Yousuf Malik died later in the hospital. Both the slain suspects were in their early 20s and they lived in the Lalu Lashari area with their parents. He said following the encounter two citizens, Iqbal and Tauseef, approached the City police and informed that they were robbed allegedly by the same robbers some hours before the encounter. Both the slain suspect and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospi­tal (LUH) where the postmortem was also conducted.

Meanwhile, the families of both Chandio and Malik alleged that their sons had been killed in a fake encounter. Khadim Hussain Chan­dio said that Chandio was a high school student who also drove a minivan as a driver.

According to him, both the friends were going to Makki Shah area to drop off one of their friends and that the parents last spoke to them around 11 pm on Friday. The parents of both slain young men demanded impartial inquiry and arrest and punishment for the policemen for killing innocent persons.

In another encounter, the Naseem Nagar police shot and injured a sus­pect before arresting him near the pro­tective embankment of the river Indus. The spokesman claimed that the police signaled 2 suspects riding on a motor­bike to stop but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

