Reports of Pakistan Navy vessels deployment in Arabian Sea denied

MATEEN HAIDER - Islamabad-High profile maritime security sources have termed as baseless reports regards deployment of Pakistan Navy vessels in the Arabian Sea for strikes against Yemeni houthis. Social media is buzzing with baseless propaganda regarding deployment of PN warships with no factual connection to the US coalition strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sources said contrary to social media claims, there is no truth in linking the deployment of Pakistani Navy ships to American military actions against the Houthis and dubbed such reports as entirely unfounded and propaganda-driven. Pakistan has already rejected the American invitation to join Task Force 153, stating that it has no intention of participating in any alliance related to the Palestinian issue. Sources said Pakistan Navy asserts that it has never been involved, nor will it be, against Yemen and has no plans to join Task Force 153 or any similar coalition concerning the Palestinian matter. Pakistani lawmaker in upper house of parliament, Senate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed commenting on these reports has also made it clear on Twitter that the Pakistani Navy is not part of any alliance against Palestine or Hamas, emphasizing Pakistan’s complete support for the Palestinian cause. Sources said Pakistan Navy remains committed to safeguarding its crucial maritime trade routes in the Arabian Sea, particularly the Gulf of Persia and the Strait of Hormuz, through continuous patrolling and vigilant monitoring of commercial gateways. Sources maintained that Continuous patrolling by Pakistan Navy aims to ensure the security of its trade routes and maintain a constant presence of naval vessels in the Arabian Sea.