Sunday, January 14, 2024
Reports of Pakistan Navy vessels deployment in Arabian Sea denied

MATEEN HAIDER
January 14, 2024
MATEEN HAIDER   -   Islamabad-High pro­file maritime security sources have termed as baseless re­ports regards deployment of Pakistan Navy vessels in the Arabian Sea for strikes against Yemeni houthis. Social media is buzzing with baseless propa­ganda regarding deployment of PN warships with no factual connection to the US coalition strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sources said con­trary to social media claims, there is no truth in linking the deployment of Pakistani Navy ships to American military ac­tions against the Houthis and dubbed such reports as en­tirely unfounded and propa­ganda-driven. Pakistan has al­ready rejected the American invitation to join Task Force 153, stating that it has no in­tention of participating in any alliance related to the Pales­tinian issue. Sources said Pa­kistan Navy asserts that it has never been involved, nor will it be, against Yemen and has no plans to join Task Force 153 or any similar coalition con­cerning the Palestinian matter. Pakistani lawmaker in upper house of parliament, Senate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed com­menting on these reports has also made it clear on Twitter that the Pakistani Navy is not part of any alliance against Pal­estine or Hamas, emphasiz­ing Pakistan’s complete sup­port for the Palestinian cause. Sources said Pakistan Navy re­mains committed to safeguard­ing its crucial maritime trade routes in the Arabian Sea, par­ticularly the Gulf of Persia and the Strait of Hormuz, through continuous patrolling and vigi­lant monitoring of commercial gateways. Sources maintained that Continuous patrolling by Pakistan Navy aims to ensure the security of its trade routes and maintain a constant pres­ence of naval vessels in the Arabian Sea.

MATEEN HAIDER

