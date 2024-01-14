Russia unleashes fresh barrage of missiles and drones against Ukraine

KYIV - Russia unleashed another large barraeof missiles and drones against Ukraineon Saturday, the fourth such attack since De­cember 29, amid concerns that Moscow is trying to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence.

The Russian assault was com­prised of 40 attack weapons including cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, aircraft, anti-aircraft guided missiles as well as strike UAVs, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Ukraine managed to take down eight missiles, its air force said. Additionally they stat­ed that “over 20 launched air at­tack weapons did not reach their targets due to extensive electron­ic warfare countermeasures.”

The air raid warnings and de­fences were activated across the country. There were impacts in several regions, including the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine and Dnipro in the east. In Cherni­hiv, missile fragments caused damage to unoccupied civilian residential buildings in the city, according to the police. “The frag­ments of an enemy missile caused destruction in the private resi­dential area of Chernihiv. Luckily, no people were injured”, the po­lice wrote on Telegram. The area was previously damaged which is why there were no civilian casu­alties, the local mayor said.

In Dnipro, there were incom­ing hits in the city, according to the head of Dnipropetrovsk region military administration Serhii Lysak. “We are now estab­lishing the extent of the damage caused by the strikes. However, people are always the priority. Luckily, everyone is safe”, Lysak wrote on Telegram. Russia’s Min­istry of Defense said the aerial barrage Saturday “achieved” its goal and struck Ukrainian mili­tary industrial complex facilities.

Saturday’s attacks are the fourth largest since Russia start­ed large countrywide barrages on December 29. Analysts say the recent onslaught of Russian mis­siles aims to overload Ukraine’s limited missile defense.

In a previous attack on Janu­ary 7, Ukraine was only able to shoot down on 18 out of the 59 missiles launched. The Rus­sian army has also been using new tactics as part of its aerial campaign, such as painting its Iranian-made drones black, cam­ouflaging them against the night sky. Another tactic, one Ukrai­nian unit told CNN, is to move engine exhausts on some drones from the rear to the front.