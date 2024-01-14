SECP issues draft of proposed amendments to NBFC Rules, 2003, to solicit public comments

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft of proposed amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Com­panies (Establishment & Regulations) Rules, 2003, to solicit public comments. Through these amendments SECP aims to provide a more conducive regulatory framework for the non-banking finance sector. The proposed changes are based on a comprehensive review of the regulation, considering the advance­ments in the NBFC ecosystem and the effective­ness of mandatory approval requirements.

The modifications include removal of ap­proval processes for the rate of profit on sub­ordinated loans and the repayment of sub­ordinated loans. Additionally, the provision mandating the application for a license within six months of the Rules’ notification has been omitted being obsolete. Furthermore, the necessity for the submission of an undertak­ing by the company’s promoters or majority shareholders for the sale or transfer of shares without prior approval from the Commission has been eliminated as it is no longer deemed necessary. The requirement for furnishing evidence of qualifications and experience for individuals occupying “executive positions, research, or other related functions” within both existing and new companies is consid­ered excessive and has been omitted.

Acknowledging the technological ad­vancements within the financial services digital specific licensing requirements have been introduced for lending and microfi­nance services through digital channels including mobile applications. Other ad­ditional requirement including identifying major shareholders and funding sources and providing an undertaking on fund sources. The Rules once amended shall re­quire an NBFC to maintain membership in the relevant microfinance association. The amendments have been proposed after a comprehensive internal and stakeholder consultation. SECP believes that these are critical to the long-term sustainability of the NBFC sector in Pakistan. The notifica­tion of proposed amendments is available on SECP’s website. Feedback and comments on draft amendments can be emailed on email address amjad.iqbal@secp.gov.pk.