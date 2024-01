SARGODHA - The district administration arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Saturday. According to official sources, magistrates inspected vari­ous points, including Chungi No 9, Istaqlalabad and Col­lege Road, and arrested shopkeepers, Muhammad Akram, Ali Raza, Abdullah, Saqlain, Sajjad, Rauf and Abdul Rehman. The magis­trates also fined them.