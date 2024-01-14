Sheikh Rashid launches election campaign from NA-56

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday started his election campaign from National Assembly constituency NA-56.

When Rashid came out of Lal Haveli along with his nephew Raashid Shafiq, a large number of workers greeted him and showered rose petals on him.

In his message to the people of Rawalpindi, he said he did not desert anyone in his difficult times.

“I am the only politician of Pakistan who did not hold any press conference, have not and will not use un-parliamentary and foul language against anyone,” he added.

Rashid said he helped set up 60 educational institutions and four universities in the country.

He requested his followers to elect him on February 8 “for the completion of Nullah Lai project, Dhok Dalal College and a maternity hospital in Rawalpindi.

He expressed the hope that he would be elected and continue to serve the people of Rawalpindi.