Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence

PARAMARIBO - Suriname’s ex-presi­dent Desi Bouterse, 78, on Saturday refused to turn up to start serving a 20-year prison sen­tence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago. Asked whether he planned to do so, his wife Ingrid Bouterse told journalists: “No”.

“You all know that this is a political process and we are giving a political answer,” she said. In De­cember, the South Amer­ican country’s highest court upheld Bouterse’s 2019 conviction for the execution of 15 people -- lawyers, journalists, businessmen and mili­tary personnel -- in De­cember 1982, two years after he took power fol­lowing a coup. Bouterse, a former strongman who led two coups and also served as an elect­ed president of the for­mer Dutch colony until 2020, had remained free awaiting the out­come of his case.