Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence

PARAMARIBO - Suriname’s ex-president Desi Bouterse, 78, on Saturday refused to turn up to start serving a 20-year prison sentence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago. Asked whether he planned to do so, his wife Ingrid Bouterse told journalists: “No”.
“You all know that this is a political process and we are giving a political answer,” she said. In December, the South American country’s highest court upheld Bouterse’s 2019 conviction for the execution of 15 people -- lawyers, journalists, businessmen and military personnel -- in December 1982, two years after he took power following a coup. Bouterse, a former strongman who led two coups and also served as an elected president of the former Dutch colony until 2020, had remained free awaiting the outcome of his case.