Taiwan’s presidential favourite wins election held under China’s glare

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s ruling party can­didate Lai Ching-te, brand­ed a threat to peace by China, on Saturday won the island’s presidential election, a vote watched closely from Beijing to Washington. Lai delivered an unprecedented third con­secutive term for the Demo­cratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a raucous campaign in which he pitched himself as the defender of Taiwan’s dem­ocratic way of life.

Communist China claims democratic Taiwan, sepa­rated from the mainland by a 180-kilometre (110-mile) strait, as its own and says it will not rule out using force to bring about “unification”, even if conflict does not appear im­minent.

Beijing has in the past slammed Lai, the current vice president, as a dangerous “separatist” and on the eve of the vote, its defence min­istry vowed to “crush” any move towards Taiwanese in­dependence. Lai had 40.2 percent of the vote with bal­lots counted from 98 percent of polling stations, according to official data from Taiwan’s Central Election Commission. His main rival Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) trailed in second place with 33.4 percent and conced­ed defeat. “When the people have made their decision, we face them and we listen to the voices of the people,” Hou told supporters. “I congratulate Lai Ching-te and (DPP running mate) Hsiao Bi-khim on get­ting elected and I hope they will not let down Taiwanese people’s expectations.”

Nearly 20 million peo­ple were eligible to vote, and turnout has not yet been an­nounced.

The election was watched closely by both Beijing and Washington, Taiwan’s main military partner, as the two su­perpowers tussle for influence in the strategically vital region. “This is Taiwan’s hard-won de­mocracy. We should all cherish our democracy and vote en­thusiastically,” Lai told report­ers as he voted earlier in the day in a school gymnasium in the southern city of Tainan.

Lai’s victory extends DPP’s rule after eight years under outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, who reached Taiwan’s two-term limit.

KMT’s Hou argued for warm­er ties with China and accused the DPP of antagonising Bei­jing with its stance that Tai­wan is “already independent”. The race also saw the rise of the upstart populist Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), whose leader Ko Wen-je took 26.4 of the vote with an anti-estab­lishment offer of a “third way” out of the two-party deadlock.

Ko said the result had put TPP on the map as a “key op­position force”, breaking up the two main parties’ long­standing duopoly.

“Ko Wen-je will not give up on building Taiwan into a sus­tainable country and I would like to appeal to you not to give up as well,” he told sup­porters. During the cam­paign the KMT and TPP tried to strike a deal to join forces against the DPP, but the part­nership collapsed in public ac­rimony over who would lead the presidential ticket.

CHINA CENSORSHIP

Located on a key maritime gateway linking the South Chi­na Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Taiwan is home to a power­house semiconductor indus­try producing precious mi­crochips -- the lifeblood of the global economy powering ev­erything from smartphones and cars to missiles. China has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, periodically stoking worries about a potential invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a recent New Year’s ad­dress the “unification” of Tai­wan with China was “inevi­table”. The hashtag “Taiwan election” was a top trending item on China’s social media platform Weibo before being blocked at around 9:45 am (0145 GMT).

After weeks of strong rheto­ric over the Taiwan vote from Beijing -- but little coverage in Chinese state media to the do­mestic audience -- the 7:00 pm state television news broad­caster Xinwen Lianbo made no mention of the vote.

Chinese warplanes and na­val ships probe Taiwan’s de­fences almost daily and Bei­jing has also staged massive war games in recent years -- simulating a blockade of the island and sending missiles into its surrounding waters.

The Chinese military said the night before the polls that it would “take all necessary measures to firmly crush ‘Tai­wan independence’ attempts of all forms”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a se­nior Chinese official in Wash­ington hours before the vote and stressed the importance of “maintaining peace and stabil­ity” across the Taiwan Strait.

As well as a president, voters are also electing lawmakers to Taiwan’s 113-seat legislature.