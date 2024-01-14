Sunday, January 14, 2024
Third resolution tabled in Senate seeking delay in Feb 8 polls

Third resolution tabled in Senate seeking delay in Feb 8 polls
8:10 PM | January 14, 2024
Another resolution was moved in Senate on Sunday demanding delay in the general elections already scheduled for Feb 8 across the country.

Senator Hilalur Rehman of the Independent Parliamentary Group submitted the resolution citing severe cold weather, snowfall, and security challenges as the hindrances for the general elections.

“Severe cold and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are depriving the citizens to cast their ballots while the candidates are also facing numerous challenges to run their campaigns,” said the resolution.

It added that the date of Feb 8 to hold the elections is not suitable.

It merits mention here that it was the third resolution moved in the upper house demanding delay in elections.

A similar resolution was tabled in the Senate a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, the Senate had passed a resolution on January 5, seeking a delay in the February 8 general elections, citing security concerns. 

