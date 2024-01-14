Three more cases of Covid JN.1 variant detected in Karachi

KARACHI - The authorities in Karachi have detected the JN.1 Covid-19 variant in three more air passengers coming from abroad. The rapid antigen tests of three out of sev­eral air travelers conducted at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport have come back positive. The three passengers found positive of JN.1 variant, currently a cause of concern in several countries, belonged to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One of the three patient was a 21-year-old from Naseerabad, the other is a 22-year-old man from North Waziristan and the third is 22-year-old resident of Mohmand Agency who came to Karachi from Jeddah. The number of JN.1 variant cases in Kara­chi has now risen to five after the detec­tion of fresh patients, the tests of whom were conducted at Aga Khan Laboratory. Classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO), JN.1 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant and has been identified as the most prevalent strain in the United States. Experts warn that while the JN.1 variant is highly trans­missible, it primarily causes mild symp­toms similar to a common cold, affecting the upper respiratory tract. On Monday last, two passengers had tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jinnah International Airport. To prevent the spread of JN.1, the health authorities have advised the public to observe social distancing, wear­ing masks, proper sanitation and hygiene. The NIH has also issued an advisory to provinces about the mutating strain of the virus. As per the advisory, the new variant has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a Variant of Interest (VOI) with genetic changes predicted or known to affect virus charac­teristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, and diagnostic or therapeutic escape.

As per the NIH officials, the advisory has been issued to alert and facilitate the health authorities and other stakeholders for timely preventive and control mea­sures and ensure preparedness to deal with increased patient influx during the next few weeks.