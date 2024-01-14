‘Top Gun 3’ in early development with Tom Cruise at Paramount

LOS ANGELES - Tom Cruise is gearing up to fly back for a third installment of “Top Gun.” A script for another iteration of the high-octane aviation movie franchise is in the works at Paramount, an in­dividual close to the project tells CNN. The film is in very early stages of development, but plans are underway for the sequel which will follow 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and the original “Top Gun” from 1986, the source said. No deals are in place yet, but CNN has learned that the idea is to reunite the producers of the film – Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Ko­sinski – and given that the film would be a sequel to “Maverick,” Cruise’s younger co-stars, Miles Teller and Glen Powell, would conceivably also be back. The script is not finalized, but a first draft is being developed by writer Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” this source also said.