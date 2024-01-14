Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients

QUETTA - Managing Director of Trauma Center Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr. Arbab on Saturday said that maxi­mum effort would be taken to provide quality medical facilities to the peo­ple in case of any accident in Quetta and other districts of the province. He said that currently, trauma cen­ters were providing free treatment facilities to patients beyond their capacity. In the last year, as many as 29177 patients were treated in the trauma center Quetta. In which 2760 patients were admitted and 5088 operations were performed during the year 2023. In Trauma Center Quetta, around 25511 X-rays, 1482 ultrasounds, 60828 laboratory tests, 18594 CT scans and blood transfu­sions in 2434 patients were done during the last year. The administra­tion is providing better facilities to the patients admitted in the trauma center with the support of all the pro­fessors, senior doctors, young doc­tors and other supporting staff. The trauma center is providing treatment facilities to patients beyond its capac­ity. Due to its location in the heart of the city, Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta has full of its beds at all times due to rush. The construction work of the new 4-storey building of the trauma center has been completed in a short period of six months and 70 beds have been added as earlier the trauma center consisted of 30 beds. The patients from across the prov­ince have come for treatment.