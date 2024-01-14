Twists in Gujar Khan electioneering as political affiliations make and break

GUJAR KHAN - Make and break of political affiliations leading to twists in the electioneering in Gujar Khan while candidates of different political parties are settling their camps.

PML-N candidature announcement this week was first to start the guessing game. The party announced Raja Jawaid Ikhlas, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi as candidates for NA-52, PP8 and PP-9 constituencies. Responding to this an­nouncement all the left-over aspirants resorted to expressing their anguish and agony. Raja Abdul Hameed Advo­cate joined by Qazi Waqar and others voiced their disagreement in a press conference. Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz ex-provincial minister went an extra mile and switched over to TLP and got its ticket for NA-52.

Now TLP has confirmed its candi­dates as Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz at NA while Raja Babar Karamat at PP-9 and Raja Ismail Kiani at PP-8.

PTI candidature was also a guess­ing game for the voters and the appli­cants. This party announced Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti (elder brother of PML-N’s Shaukat Bhatti) at NA while ex-MPA Chaudhry Jawaid Kausar at PP-8. Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood ex MPA was also ardent aspirant for it and he had also tried to get it by visiting Adiala jail in a bid to meet Imran Khan there. But his efforts proved wild goose chase as the ticket went to Raja Waheed Qa­sim. Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood was ar­rested some weeks ago and later on set free after a ‘usual’ presser. He was considered as a potential candidate of PTI in PP-9. However, his close sources confirm that he would contest as an in­dependent candidate.

PPP candidature is undisputed as Raja Pervez Ashraf former prime min­ister is defending his position in the assembly while he has fielded his son Raja Khurram Pervez Raja at PP-8 and Chaudhry Sarfraz Khan at PP-9.

Cracks and grouping in PML-N is go­ing to slash its vote bank due to depar­ture of Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz who is protagonist of Araeen voters plus his followers in PML-N. Raja Hameed group if remains aloof at least would dent its graph. Furthermore, PTI allotted its NA ticket to Raja Tariq Bhatti who is the el­der brother of Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti, also the PML-N candidate at PP-9.

Chaudhry Jawaid Kausar, the PTI candidate at PP-8 belongs to the same clan of Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi of PML-N at PP-8. They hail from the same town and clan. So, they are likely to snatch personal relations votes from each other thus strengthening position of Raja Khurram Pervez Ashraf.

The political pundits guess that PML-N is likely to be affected while the PTI and TLP voters are to remain uninflu­enced. However, PPP campaigners are making concerted efforts to fish in the troubled waters.