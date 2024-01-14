Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival begins

HYDERABAD - Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday inaugurat­ed the two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival -2024 here at the Sindh Museum.

Renowned educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Director General of Sindh Culture Department Munawar Ali Mahesar and Director General In­formation Saleem Khan, and other notables were also present on the occasion. The minister took round of various stalls established in premises of Sindh Museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that literature, culture and music festivals cre­ated tolerance among people irrespective of the language they spoke. “I love and respect the peo­ple of all nationalities living in Pakistan and have always taken steps to remove hatred and differ­ences among them,” he added.

Felicitating the organizers of festival, the min­ister said that like business activities, entertain­ment activities like festivals were equally impor­tant for the citizens. Children of various schools presented tableaus in the inaugural session of Hyderabad Literature festival.

According to Managing Director of the Academy for the Promotion of Art, Literature and Literacy (APAL) Izhar Soomro, the visitors would enjoy cul­tural events such theater, a youth Mushaira, musi­cal nights, dance performances, Qawwali night and stage dramas. The students of Institute of Art and Design of University of Sindh, Jamshoro would dis­play their art works at an exhibition, he said.

Earlier, he visited book stalls established in court yard of Sindh Museum by different pub­lishing institutes like Ehsaas Publications, Fic­tion House, Daniyal Book Store, Star Publica­tion, Oxford, Saamroti publishers, Gashti Kitab Bhar, Sindh culture Department, Reegal Point, Chandoki Publication,Elsa Kitab Ghar and Pa­cock Book Stall. Several stalls were also setup by women displaying traditional Sindhi clothes, embroidery work by Parveen Siraj Abro Crochet work, Mir Collection Boutique, Thread Zone, M.K ideas, Sidra Art world.