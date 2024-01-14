Two killed, three injured as motorcycles collide

KARACHI - Two youth were killed and three others including a woman were injured in collision between two over speeding motorcycles here, police said on Saturday.
According to details, a motorcycle going on wrong side of National Highway collided with another motorcycle near Gulshan e Hadeed area of Karachi. As a result of accident, five people including a woman were critically injured. The injured were rushed to hospital where two youth succumbed to their wounds while condition of other injured people was also serious. The police collected the evidences from scene of accident and after registering a case into the incident started investigations.