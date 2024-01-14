Sunday, January 14, 2024
Two killed, three injured as motorcycles collide

Agencies
January 14, 2024
KARACHI  -  Two youth were killed and three others including a woman were injured in collision between two over speeding motorcycles here, police said on Saturday.

According to details, a motorcycle going on wrong side of National Highway collided with another motorcycle near Gulshan e Hadeed area of Karachi. As a result of accident, five people including a woman were critically injured. The injured were rushed to hospital where two youth succumbed to their wounds while condition of other injured people was also serious. The po­lice collected the evidences from scene of acci­dent and after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

