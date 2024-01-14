US banks report mixed results

NEW YORK - Large US banks reported mixed re­sults late Friday, dented by excep­tional costs connected to job cuts and to replenishing a federal fund tapped during last year’s crisis in­volving midsized lenders.

But while consumer credit quality has diminished somewhat, execu­tives continued to describe a rela­tively solid US economy, with talk of a recession replaced by a “soft land­ing” of slower growth. “We think the soft landing is a core thesis,” Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on a conference call with analysts, adding that consum­ers are “still in the game” even as consumption has shifted from retail goods to going out and experiences.

“The consumer credit narrative broadly is that the consumer is fine,” said JPMorgan Chase Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum, who charac­terized an uptick in charge offs for bad loans as reflecting a “normaliza­tion” of the credit market, rather than a “deterioration.” JPMorgan, the big­gest US lender by assets, reported a drop in fourth-quarter profits from the year-ago period, due to costs of $2.9 billion for a Federal Deposit In­surance Corporation (FDIC) special assessment after the failures of Sili­con Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all paid assessments of around $2 billion for the FDIC fund. But JPMorgan’s profits still topped analyst estimates. Overall, its profits were $9.3 billion, down 15 percent from the year-ago period, while reve­nues rose 12 percent to $38.6 billion.

Operating profits were boosted by higher net interest income fol­lowing several Federal Reserve rate increases that enabled JPMorgan to charge more for loans. “When think­ing about consumer credit... what really matters is the strength of the labor market,” Barnum told report­ers on a conference call. “And obvi­ously the labor market remains quite strong.” JPMorgan’s increase in net interest income was not matched at other leading banks, which reported decreases in that area to the shifting balance of deposits and loans.

Overall, Bank of America reported profits of $3.1 billion, down 56 per­cent, reflecting lower net interest income, as well as the hit from the FDIC special assessment.

Wells Fargo reported profits of $3.5 billion, up nine percent, the only one of the four banks to see an increase compared with the 2022 period, reflecting lower expenses.

Besides the FDIC fee, Wells’ re­sults included a $1 billion hit for severance costs due to job cuts.

As with JPMorgan and Bank of America, Wells Fargo saw an in­crease in charge offs compared with the prior quarter. But Chief Execu­tive Charlie Scharf characterized credit quality as a “modest deterio­ration” that is “consistent with our expectations.” Chief Financial Officer Michael Santomassimo told analysts that lower-income cohorts “are feel­ing much more stressed” than sug­gested by aggregated totals due to mounting toll of inflation over a lon­ger period.