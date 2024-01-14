US does not support Taiwan independence: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that Washington does not support the independence of Taiwan, as the island nation voted William Lai Ching-te as its next president, according to media reports.

“We do not support independence” for Taiwan, Biden told reporters after election results were released in Taipei, which China said “cannot represent 'mainstream' opinion in Taiwan.”

Biden’s comments came as he departed the White House for Camp David, according to Politico.com.

Lai led the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to an unprecedented third consecutive term win.

Vice President Lai, 64, won the presidential elections with 40.1% of the vote.

But DPP lost seats in the Legislative Assembly where it secured 51. The main opposition Kuomintang, won 52 and eight seats were secured by the Taiwan People’s Party.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said: “We congratulate Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for participating in free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system.”

But China's Foreign Ministry raised the "Taiwan question" as the country's "internal affair."

"The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We believe that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, and understand and support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification," it said.

China considers Taiwan as its “breakaway province” but Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949, enjoying full diplomatic relations with 13 nations.

In a speech soon after victory, Lai called for “exchanges and cooperation with China” on the basis of “dignity and parity.”

The president-elect vowed to “replace confrontation with dialogue.”